04.02.2025
Republika English Latest news
Tuesday, 4 February 2025

120 employees from the Prilep hospital kept by SDSM officials on short term contracts lose their jobs

Macedonia

03.02.2025

120 temporarily hired employees in the Prilep hospital were fired today. Some of the employees were kept hired without a permanent contract between 2 and 8 years, and local media blamed the former ruling SDSM party of concocting this scheme to provide money for their supporters, but also keep them on a short leash

Mile Taleski, Zoran Paceskoski, Ilija Jovanoski… found jobs for their wives, children, all their living family members. They were riding sky high for years. Now, come face these people and talk about their fate, said local journalist Zoran Momiroski, calling out local SDSM party bosses who were managing the hiring process in the hospital.

SDSM was accused of using public sector jobs to employ its supporters for years. But to avoid revealing the full extent of the hiring spree, the party would use temporary contracts that often don’t require approval from the central authorities. It’s common practice to maintain these contracts under the notion that supporters who are still waiting for a stronger contract will be more active in promoting the party among their friends and neighbors than those who have a permanent contract.

