Ana and Igor Durlovski will lead the Macedonian Philharmonic Orchestra for a performance at the Vienna Musikverein in October

Ana and Igor Durlovski will lead the Macedonian Philharmonic Orchestra at a performance in the Vienna Musikverein golden hall on October 28th.

The orchestra will be conducted by Jeruhaim Sharovski from Israel and will perform Macedonian Paraphrase No. 2 by Bete Ilin, the classic Teskoto dance arranged by Gligor Smokvarski, five traditional songs by Soni Petrovski and Symphony no. 8 by Antonin Dvorak.

This is a historic moment for the Macedonian culture. It proves that our country has a valuable artistic potential and can open new perspectives on the international stage, said Aleksandar Kotevski, acting director of the Macedonian Philharmonics.