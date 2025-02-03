 Skip to main content
04.02.2025
Ana and Igor Durlovski will lead the Macedonian Philharmonic Orchestra for a performance at the Vienna Musikverein in October

Culture

03.02.2025

Ana and Igor Durlovski will lead the Macedonian Philharmonic Orchestra at a performance in the Vienna Musikverein golden hall on October 28th.

The orchestra will be conducted by Jeruhaim Sharovski from Israel and will perform Macedonian Paraphrase No. 2 by Bete Ilin, the classic Teskoto dance arranged by Gligor Smokvarski, five traditional songs by Soni Petrovski and Symphony no. 8 by Antonin Dvorak.

This is a historic moment for the Macedonian culture. It proves that our country has a valuable artistic potential and can open new perspectives on the international stage, said Aleksandar Kotevski, acting director of the Macedonian Philharmonics.

