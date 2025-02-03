Macedonia and Bulgaria will not organize a joint honoring of the birth of Goce Delcev

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev confirmed that Macedonia and Bulgaria will not hold a joint honoring of the birth of Goce Delcev on February 4th. Bulgaria insisted that the two countries begin such celebrations to mark shared historic moments, but due to the worsening relations and the Bulgarian veto against Macedonia’s EU accession, the practice quickly ended.

If the question is why is there no joint honoring, the answer is that we did not receive an invitation. The last such even was after the signing the of the Good-neighborly Treaty in 2017. But to this moment there is no invitation from Macedonia, said the newly appointed Bulgarian Foreign Minister.

An attempt by a group of Bulgarian nationalists to come to Skopje on this date in 2023 caused tensions and police had to be deployed to prevent an incident.