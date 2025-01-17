 Skip to main content
18.01.2025
Saturday, 18 January 2025

Handball: Biased referees undermine Macedonia – Netherlands match

Sport

17.01.2025

Macedonia was defeat by the Dutch team at the World Handball Championship, in a game marred by the Danish judges and their biased decisions.

While the Netherlands were seen as favorites, Macedonia put in a strong game, while lacking in the defense – with the exception of goalkeeper Mitrevski. Still, the judges had Macedonia playing without one player in the final eight minutes of the first half.

The final result was 37:32. Macedonia faces Guinea on Sunday, and a win would see our team enter the second phase.

