Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski annoounced that a ninth air company will enter the country.

while I can’t disclose the announcement yet, our diaspora will be very happy when they hear about the news, said Nikoloski who, as Transportation Minister, has focused on expanding the number of flights from the Skopje and Ohrid airports.

A total of new lines were introduced in the past six months, with the help of the subsidies program.