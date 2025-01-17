First section of the long awaited railroad to Bulgaria is completed

With a special train, the new Kumanovo – Beljakovce railroad entered into service today. It’s the first of the three sections of the long awaited railway line that it going to connect Macedonia with Bulgaria. It is also the third major infrastructure project that was completed in a matter of 10 days, after long delays in the previous years – two of the projects help connect Macedonia with Bulgaria along Corridor 8.

Corridor 8 and Corridor 10 are main priorities of my Government. They will enable our country to became a true crossroad in the region, and will give us the needed advantage, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski during the opening ceremony. The 30.8 kilometer section features three new railway stations, 5 bridges and a tunnel.

He added that he expects to see the second section completed soon, as provided by the contract. The third, most challenging section, that will go through the city of Kriva Palanka and will require a tunnel under the Osogovo mountain, will be put through a bidding procedure soon, after the Government threw out the previous process mismanaged by the SDSM – DUI government.