 Skip to main content
19.01.2025
Republika English Latest news
Sunday, 19 January 2025

Police arrests Skopje mobster, police official suspected of feeding information to his gang

Macedonia

18.01.2025

Police units today detained Rade Trajkovski – Shtekli, a Skopje based suspected drug boss who became well known in the public after several failed attempts on his life.

On orders of state prosecutors, Trajkovski was arrested in a hotel in Gevgelija, likely as he was planning to leave the country. Other members of his gang were also arrested, and a high ranking police official had his phone seized – under suspicion that he was feeding information to the group.

Trajkovski was suspected to be involved in the 2017 assassination of a young sportsman in a cafe in downtown Skopje. Years later, he survived two attacks in the East Gate Mall in Skopje – in the second attempt, citizens were panicked by the handgun assault on one of the mall’s escalators. In November, a bomb was thrown at his house. Trajkovski was injured in two of these attacks.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 18.01.2025
More than 200 faithful will take part in the Epiphany celebration in Skopje
Economy  | 17.01.2025
Nikoloski: new diaspora oriented airline will enter the Macedonian market
Macedonia  | 16.01.2025
Opening of the Kumanovo – Beljakovce railroad