Police arrests Skopje mobster, police official suspected of feeding information to his gang

Police units today detained Rade Trajkovski – Shtekli, a Skopje based suspected drug boss who became well known in the public after several failed attempts on his life.

On orders of state prosecutors, Trajkovski was arrested in a hotel in Gevgelija, likely as he was planning to leave the country. Other members of his gang were also arrested, and a high ranking police official had his phone seized – under suspicion that he was feeding information to the group.

Trajkovski was suspected to be involved in the 2017 assassination of a young sportsman in a cafe in downtown Skopje. Years later, he survived two attacks in the East Gate Mall in Skopje – in the second attempt, citizens were panicked by the handgun assault on one of the mall’s escalators. In November, a bomb was thrown at his house. Trajkovski was injured in two of these attacks.