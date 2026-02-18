Nikoloski: the Prilep – Bitola highway is being built under an increased dynamic

The Prilep – Bitola highway is being built under an enhanced dynamic and I expect that the first kilometers of asphalt will be poured this year, said Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski during a visit to Prilep.

Nikoloski announced several additional projects for the city, including a ringroad and construction of a highway to Faris, that will connect to the recently finished expressway to Kavadarci.

This means that Prilep will be connected with highways on both ends. The Mayor is working ambitiously on the ringroad and I want to congratulate him on his hard work in the past 100 days, which can be seen throughout the city. The Government will continue to provide support as we have done over the past period, said Nikoloski.