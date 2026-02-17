Mickoski and Siljanovska met with US diplomat Varnes

Nicole Varnes, who is charge d’affaires in the US Embassy in Macedonia, met with Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova.

We discussed advancing the bilateral cooperation, joint priorities and possibilities and deepening the partnership in areas of commo interest. The meeting was held in the spirit of friendship, open dialogue and joint commitment to further strengthen our relations, said Prime Minister Mickoski in a statement.

President Siljanovska’s office informed that she and Varnes discussed the reforms in the Macedonian judiciary, digitalization, the fight against corruption and organized crime and infrastructure projects.