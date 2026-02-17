 Skip to main content
17.02.2026
Republika English Latest news
Tuesday, 17 February 2026

Mickoski and Siljanovska met with US diplomat Varnes

Macedonia

17.02.2026

Nicole Varnes, who is charge d’affaires in the US Embassy in Macedonia, met with Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova.

We discussed advancing the bilateral cooperation, joint priorities and possibilities and deepening the partnership in areas of commo interest. The meeting was held in the spirit of friendship, open dialogue and joint commitment to further strengthen our relations, said Prime Minister Mickoski in a statement.

President Siljanovska’s office informed that she and Varnes discussed the reforms in the Macedonian judiciary, digitalization, the fight against corruption and organized crime and infrastructure projects.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 17.02.2026
Pancevski disqualified, four candidates remain in the race for chief prosecutor
Macedonia  | 16.02.2026
Last of the 15 tunnels on the railroad to Kriva Palanka is completed
Macedonia  | 15.02.2026
Mickoski in Munich: for Macedonia, EU membership is not a favor, but something we have long deserved