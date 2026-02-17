 Skip to main content
17.02.2026
Republika English Latest news
Tuesday, 17 February 2026

Pancevski disqualified, four candidates remain in the race for chief prosecutor

Macedonia

17.02.2026

The Council of State Prosecutors today determined that prosecutor Anita Topolova – Isajlovska, judge Nenad Savevski, prosecutor Lidija Raicevic and prosecutor Lence Ristovska meet the criteria to be appointed chief state prosecutors, and gave largely high grades to all.

Candidate and former political prisoner of the Zaev regime Vladimir Pancevski was disqualified from the competition on a technicality.

The nominations are now submitted to the Government, that will ask for detailed opinions on the candidates from the Council. The matter is then sent to the Parliament, where the next chief prosecutor is elected with 61 votes.

