17.02.2026
Republika English Latest news
Tuesday, 17 February 2026

Nikoloski: two new Wizz Air lines, from Skopje to Sicily and Sardinia

Economy

17.02.2026

Wizz Air is adding two new lines to Skopje – to Palermo in Sicily and Alegro in Sardinia, announced today Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski.

These new lines will help Wizz Air expand even further air traffic at the Skopje airport, which had a record year in 2025 with over 3.2 million passengers. There are also increased numbers of passengers on the existing lines, and the addition of the latest Airbus A321 Neo to the Skopje airport, Nikoloski said, adding that the lines to Sardinia and Sicily will operate over the summer and will not require state subsidies.

