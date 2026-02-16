Transportation Ministry: we are in talks with the European Commission to resolve the trucker problem

The Transportation Ministry said that talks with the European Commission continue on the issue of Macedonian and Balkan truckers, who face strict implementation of travel rules in the EU starting in April. A resolution was announced last week, but now Montenegrin media are reporting that the EC has refused all demands from the Balkan truckers.

The Ministry is in constant communication with the forwarding companies and the European Commission and we are working to come up with a solution within the framework of the new visa strategy promoted by the European Union that will open a possibility that the truckers are treated as professionals. We would like to point out that there is an announcement that the EES system will be postponed and all stakeholders are working to resolve this problem, the Transportation Ministry said.

The Ministry urged media outlets not to spread speculations from other countries in the region.