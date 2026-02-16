Last of the 15 tunnels on the railroad to Kriva Palanka is completed

Crews bore through the last tunnel on the Beljakovce – Kriva Palanka railroad today, said Sinisa Ivanovski, head of the Railroad Infrastructure public company. This is the second of the three sections on the railroad that is going to connect Macedonia to Bulgaria.

We are achieving progress. We bore through the last of the 15 tunnels on this section. The contractor continues to perform below expectations, but I can say that the most difficult segments of the project are slowly being overcome, and I expect months of more serious activity and visible progress, said Ivanovski.