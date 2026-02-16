 Skip to main content
17.02.2026
Republika English Latest news
Tuesday, 17 February 2026

Healthcare Ministry denies reports it will postpone the anti-smoking law

Macedonia

16.02.2026

The Healthcare Ministry denied reports that the anti-smoking law will be postponed and announced that its final version will be submitted to the Government for endorsement next week.

The law is expected to be strict and to fully ban smoking in public spaces, hospitality facilities and the workplace.

The phased approach means that the first phase will include stronger oversight, information campaigns and issuing warnings. The goal is that the hospitality industry, the institutions and the citizens adapt to the law and receive clear instructions and support, said the Ministry.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 16.02.2026
Parts of the country remain under threat of flooding
World  | 12.02.2026
Orban: Zelenskyy demands EU membership while threatening Hungary
Culture  | 11.02.2026
Presentation of Macedonian wines in Paris