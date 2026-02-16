Healthcare Ministry denies reports it will postpone the anti-smoking law

The Healthcare Ministry denied reports that the anti-smoking law will be postponed and announced that its final version will be submitted to the Government for endorsement next week.

The law is expected to be strict and to fully ban smoking in public spaces, hospitality facilities and the workplace.

The phased approach means that the first phase will include stronger oversight, information campaigns and issuing warnings. The goal is that the hospitality industry, the institutions and the citizens adapt to the law and receive clear instructions and support, said the Ministry.