Mickoski: I expect to see increased trade and bilateral cooperation with the United States

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski expects increased cooperation and trade with the United States after the signing of a declaration for a new trade regime that will provide security and stability for Macedonian companies.

The agreement that we will potentially sign with the United States, within the parameters of the joint declaration, will allow Macedonian companies to sell products with favored tariffs between 0 and 6.5 percent. The agreement is unique outside of the European Union in that it has the same rates of tariffs as the EU and the United Kingdom have got. The mesage coming from the US trade representative Greer, who is an official at the level of a Secretary, is that the United States see Macedonia as their strongest partner in the region, and it will mean a lot, for the investors and the economic situation in the country, said Mickoski.

The Prime Minister noted that his Government already concluded a strategic partnership agreement with the United Kingdom. “This was attacked by the opposition, who came out claiming that we will admit migrants from the UK, which was denied by their Ambassador in an interview. We also have a fully aligned foreign and defense policy with the European Union, and we were the first to do so in the region. A third important diplomatic developemtn was that we were ranked among functional an dmature democracies, that respect the rule of law and human rights by the removal of the post-monitoring mission of the Council of Europe, making us the only country in the region to achieve that”, the Prime Minister added.