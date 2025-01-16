After trying to raise ethnic tensions in the Parliament, Ilire Dauti resigns from her commission appointment

Ilire Dauti, the head of the Parliament Commission on Welfare, resigned today from her position. Dauti received a vote of no confidence after she refused to advance a law on rights of war veterans – which is an ethnically charged issue.

Reluctant to give Dauti’s Alliance of Albanians party and their DUI ally material for cheap political points, officials from the VLEN coalition, which is the Albanian partner in the Government, insisted that the vote of no confidence does not automatically mean that Dauti is to be removed from her position. After several days of attempting to use the issue for political gain, Dauti today announced her resignation.

You can’t keep me here by force Speaker Gashi. Learn to respect the rules of the Parliament, the laws and procedures. Surely my voice will be heard. You demanded that I’m removed and now I’m leaving, Dauti insisted in the Parliament as Speaker Gashi was attempting to have her remain in the position.

DUI and their coalition partners have been trying to raise ethnic tensions as criminal investigations are getting closer and closer to their top officials.