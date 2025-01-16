Mickoski is so far the only Balkan leaders confirmed to be in Washington during Trump’s inauguration

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski will be one of the rare few European leaders who will be in Washington during President Trump’s inauguration.

World leaders are not invited to the inauguration, but Mickoski is among those who have received private invitations to events from officials linked with the incoming administration. So far there are no reports of other Balkan leaders coming to DC.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is confirmed to attend an event in Washington at the time of the inauguration, as are Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, former Polish Prime Mnister Mateusz Morawiecki, Argentinian President Javier Millei and other leaders who are ideologically close to the Trump policies.