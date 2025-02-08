Poll shows that Skopje citizens are unhappy with Mayor Arsovska, want other candidates

A poll conducted by the Lokalno website showed that a large majority of the citizens of Skopje are not satisfied with the work of Mayor Danela Arsovska, who is unlikely to seek or win re-election.

Of the 1,150 citizens that were polled, 77 percent found her work to be very poor or poor, and 68 percent said that they have no faith in her. Arsovska quickly broke with VMRO-DPMNE, the party that nominated and helped her get elected, and manages the city without much support in the City Council, failing to implement her promised projects.

As for the coming local elections in fall, 18 percent of the citizens who were polled support current Local Administration Minister Zlatko Perinski to be the next Mayor of Skopje. He is followed closely by two other candidates who could be seeking the VMRO-DPMNE nomination – former Skopje Mayor Koce Trajanovski (16.5 percent) and Kisela Voda Mayor Orce Gjorgjioski (14 percent). Former Mayor Petre Silegov from SDSM ranks fourth with support of about 11.5 percent.

Citizens say that their main problem is air pollution (32 percent), followed by poor public transit (28%) and the traffic overall (20%).