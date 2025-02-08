 Skip to main content
09.02.2025
Republika English Latest news
Sunday, 9 February 2025

Rosica Kulakova blames the judiciary for her sister’s death

Macedonia

08.02.2025

Rosica Kulakova, sister of killed art designer Frosina Kulakova who was ran over in Skopje’s main boulevard by a reckless driver, laid the blame for her sister’s death at the feet of the judicial system. The driver was supposed to be in prison for a serious drug trafficking case, but a judge sentenced him to a mere juvenile facility, and even this lax verdict was not yet implemented.

Had the judge extended his detention until the verdict entered into force, he would have been in prison and my sister Frosina would be alive. That is why we demand accountability from judge Daniela Aleksovska – Stojanovska, said Rosica Kulakova at a protest gathering in her home town of Negotino.

Family members of other victims of reckless drivers joined the protest to demand stricter traffic laws. The Interior Ministry strongly increased checks after the tragedy and changes to the laws are being prepared.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 07.02.2025
Vaso Jovanov’s parents deny reports that they pulled strings to keep him out of prison
Macedonia  | 07.02.2025
Schools across Macedonia received false bomb threats
Macedonia  | 06.02.2025
Dan Bongino’s website ran a story on USAID interference in Macedonian politics during the Colored Revolution