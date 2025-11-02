President Siljanovska: residents of foreign countries should not vote in our local elections

In European countries, in the local elections only the local residents have the right to vote, said President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova as she voted in Skopje today. She addressed the scenes seen throughout the day, of Macedonian citizens who live abroad, coming from the diaspora, often with chartered flights, to vote in the local elections. It’s believed that most of these diaspora voters came to Kicevo to support the ethnic Albanian candidate Fatmir Dehari from DUI, against ethnic Macedonian candidate Aleksandar Jovanovski from VMRO-DPMNE.

By logic, local elections are not meant for people registered as residents in other countries. They live elsewhere, they pay taxes elsewhere, their children go to school there. And they will come for a few hours here and vote, then return to Austria, France, Switzerland. This is an unknown democratic phenomenon, said President Siljanovska.