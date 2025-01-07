Public roads official will be fired if the investigation confirms that he shot a bear

Saso Drango, deputy head of the Macedonian Roads public company, will be held accountable if the investigation confirms that he shot and killed a protected bear.



Drango, who is a hunter, posted a photograph with the bear while holding his hunting rifle. But after public outrage, and after he became aware of the criminal accountability, he said that he was simply called up after a traffic accident that killed the bear on the Bitola – Resen road, and was hunting at the time, so he came with his gun.



If the allegations are confirmed, I will demand accountability and he will be dismissed immediately. I do not condone such deviant behavior and have no intention to cover for it, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.