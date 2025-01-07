 Skip to main content
08.01.2025
Grubi fired from the Tetovo University for failing to show up at work

Macedonia

07.01.2025

Former Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi was fired from the Tetovo University, where he taught at the Law Faculty, for failing to show up at work. Grubi fled the country to Kosovo and presumably Albania, as state prosecutors were preparing criminal charges for corruption regarding the running of the State Lottery.

He has not come to work since last week. This means that the conditions of the labour law are met, said Dean Safet Emruli, as he was announcing Grubi’s firing.

The University is home of many former DUI party officials.  Grubi used it as his primary place of employment after the fall of the DUI – SDSM government.

