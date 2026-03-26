Rozi Mickoska attended a summit organized by Melania Trump

Rozi Mickoska, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski’s wife, attended the Fostering the Future Together summit in Washington DC organized by the US First Lady Melania Trump.

Macedonia was among the 45 countries whose first ladies were invited to the event that focuses on improving digital skills among the young and advancing education. Rozi Mickoski had a photo-op with Melania Trump and attended the events of the summit where she had a speech.

We are establishing MK Safnet, the first national Safer Internet Center as part of the European Safer Internet Centers Network. This project unites institutions, universities, civil society and the private sector with one common goal: creating a safer online environment for children. Through educational programs, a 24/7 hotline, school workshops and support for parents and teachers, MK Safnet helps children recognize online risks, protect their personal data and use technology responsibly. As a high school teacher, my vision is clear. Technology must be a tool that helps young people, not a risk that endangers them. That is why cooperation between governments, schools, parents, technology companies and the international community is essential to build a digital world where every child can learn safely and reach their full potential, Mickoska said in her remarks.