SDSM nominates 19 mayoral candidates, VMRO says the list was made by Zaev

SDSM today announced the names of 19 mayoral candidates for the coming local elections. The party still has not nominated a candidate for the city of Skopje, but it announced several candidates for municipalities in Skopje.

Incumbent Goran Gerasimovski will try to keep the seat in Centar. Orthopedic doctor Aleksandar Trajanovski will compete in Aerodrom, and local SDSM activist Kostadin Acevski will compete in Gjorce Petrov. Incumbent Mayor of Kriva Palanka Sasko Mitovski is another of the cnadidates who were announced today, while Pavel Ivanov will compete in Stip.

VMRO-DPMNE, which also announced two dozen candidates recently, called out SDSM leader Venko Filipce for allegedly allowing former leader Zoran Zaev to make the list. “There are no credible candidates who add some value among the nominees. Zaev simply dictated to Filipce who are the candidates who will run, and lose, in the elections”, said VMRO-DPMNE, whose candidates are seen as strong favorites in the coming local elections.