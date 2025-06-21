Section of the Kicevo – Ohrid highway opens for traffic

A portion of the Kicevo – Ohrid highway will open for traffic today. The section between Podmolje and Ohrid is a lowland section of the troubled highway, whose construction has stalled due to political interference and poor planning in the higher elevation terrain.

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski and Koce Trajanovski – head of the Macedonian Roads company – visited the construction site amid final preparations to allow tourists and passengers to finally begin at least a section of the long awaited highway.

Construction was largely stalled under the SDSM – DUI government, which criticized the Chinese led project and even wanted to give it to a different company.