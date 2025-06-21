Trains, trams and new buses to reduce pollution in Skopje

Three main projects that will help reduce air pollution caused by traffic in the capital Skopje are the introduction of a rail network, replacement of the old buses and a tram network, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski in a TV interview.

The rail network will partially rely on the existing railroad system, that is currently not used for local passenger commute, said Nikoloski, but added that it will be expanded as part of the strategic partnership agreement with the United Kingdom.

A portion of the fast railroad project will be an expanded version of a Skopje wide rail system. As for the second pillar, the replacement of the buses, we opened a bid for 120 environmental friendly vehicles, 80 of which will go to Skopje. And lastly, Skopje definitely needs a tram. If we complete these three things, we will reduce vehicular pollution. As for the pollution from heating, it’s a more ambitious project, in which we will try to bring central heating to most households, Nikoloski said.