VMRO: Zaev and Filipce prepared the incident in the Kocani Council

SDSM is closing ranks behind Kocani Council member Aki Akiov, who assaulted another Council member and in the process hit a female clerk in the face with a glass bottle.

Akiov comes from the PDPR Roma party, which is allied with SDSM, and was an official in the water utility company while SDSM ran the municipality. Previously, Akiov was frequently featured in local politics supporting SDSM. He would raise various allegations against local VMRO-DPMNE officials on behalf of SDSM, or would allege that he is suffering from mobbing and has had health issues because of mistreatment. The public was able to see him in a different light, railing from the pulpit and assaulting political rivals in the Council.

VMRO-DPMNE issued a statement saying that Akiov is known as someone close to former SDSM leader Zoran Zaev, in whose company he was frequently pictured.

The violence of Venko Filipce’s Council member in Kocani is part of the scenario he has prepared along with Zoran Zaev, to cause instability, in light of his vanishingly low political ratings. Zoran Zaev is assisting Filipce in this, with his well known practice to prepare dark scenarios. The two have met secretly in Dubai a month ago, over six days, said VMRO-DPMNE.