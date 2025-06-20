Suspended prosecutor accuses the chief prosecutor of persecuting him for exposing abuses inside the service

Prosecutor Mustafa Hajrulahi, who was suspended after looking into the scandal involving prosecutors from the disgraced SPO unit, announced an appeal to the Council of Public Prosecutors. The decision comes after a committee found that he made disciplinary violations.

I can responsibly say that the only reason I’m being hounded is that I looked into the irregular bonuses that were paid out to the SPO prosecutors, Hajrulahi said.

He openly accused chief state prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski of being behind his persecution and of protecting the corrupt SPO prosecutors, whose chief prosecutor Katica Janeva is in prison after massive political and financial abuses.

The committee found that another prosecutor, Jovan Cvetanovski, who was also working on the SPO case, made the same alleged violations. This leads to his and Hajrulahi’s suspension, that is about to collapse the SPO case.