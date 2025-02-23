“There will be no partisan hiring in the public service”

There will be no hiring based on partisan loyalty, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski after allegations from the opposition DUI and SDSM parties aimed against VLEN official Izet Mexhiti. According to the allegations, Mexhiti is offering jobs to Albanian candidates loyal to VLEN in the public service.

There will be no such thing while I’m President of the Macedonian Government. Only competent people who are fit for the job will be hired. We will not even talk about the partisan or ethnic schemes. We are preparing a law on equitable ethnic representation, Mickoski said.

He also dismissed allegations from DUI that the Government has seized powers from Mexhiti, who is Environment Minister. “I do not expect to hear anything else from DUI, no proposals about better education or healthcare. That is all they will talk about, languages, numbers, percentages. They are still living in the time when they first began to deal with politics”, Mickoski added.