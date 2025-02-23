Mickoski after CPAC: We are adapting to the new normal

After his return from the CPAC conference in Washington Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that Macedonia is adapting to the new normal in Western relations, with the re-election of President Donald Trump and the groundbreaking speech made by Vice President J.D. Vance in Munich. During CPAC, Mickoski was introduced as the only European leader who applauded Vance in Munich.

There is no reason for concern. In Washington I spoke with dozens of people, discussing the line of the new normal that is coming from Washington and is covering the world. And we are among the first to take to the pitch. That is my style, there is no second chance to make a first impression, we are on the pitch and others can come behind us. We must find a place for ourselves in the new normal. And we must speak about our own frustrations and troubles – if someone is bothered by what Vance said, I am bothered that we haven’t moved forward a millimeter in 12 years, not because we are no good, but because we are forced to solve disputes from the 11th, 12th century. And we must speak our truth, maybe it’s not pleasant to hear, but it is what it is, said Prime Minister Mickoski.

Mickoski also dismissed qualificatins that Vance belongs to the far right of the political spectrum, saying that he spoke truthfully about examples of double standards, such as the elections in Romania and the violation of free speech in cases in he UK and Germany. The Prime Minister said that he is set to travel to Turkey for a meeting with President Erdogan later this week, before a joint governmental conference in Budapest.