Major reconstruction plans for the 8th of September hospital and the Ohrid airport

The Government today announced major reconstruction plans for the 8th of September hospital in Skopje and the terminal of the St. Paul the Apostle airport in Ohrid. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that the two important projects will reverse decades of neglect.

These major investment projects will cover facilities that are of vital importance to our country. We will continue with dedication to resolve the problems of our citizens, while we fight to improve their lives, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that the old army hospital in Skopje will be restored to the tune of 12 million EUR, with the funds provided as part of the contract with TAV Macedonia. It will include adding seven operating rooms with world class equipment, new laboratories and rooms.