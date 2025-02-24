Macedonia can only gain from contacts with the Trump administration

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today said that Macedonia can only benefit from close ties to people from the Trump administration, which he has been developing for the past months. Mickoski just returned from a visit to the CPAC conference in Washington, and today Macedonia supported a US promoted resolution in the United Nations on ending the war in Ukraine. Mickoski referred to the strategic priorities of the Trump administration as the “new normal”.

I have a sense, and I was able to see and hear that, that slowly but surely the new normal will spread from Washington across the world. We are among the first to embrace the new normal, and I believe it will pour out massively in the coming period. I think that the contacts we have with the inner perimeter of President Trump we can only gain, not lose, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister also discussed how these ties can reflect the dispute Macedonia has with Bulgaria. “This bilateral dispute with our Easern neighbor is a dispute that generally has nothing to do with 21 century values. We should open our EU accession talks as soon as possible”, the Prime Minister added.