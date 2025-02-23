The centrist CDU-CSU parties won in the German general elections, but fell far short of the majority needed to form a Government, with the right wing AfD party establishing itself as the second political power in the country. CDU leader Friedrich Merz immediately dismissed any possibility of inviting AfD in a coalition, and indicated that he will look for some of the usual coalitions with other centrist establishment parties like SPD and the Greens.

Election results put CDU-CSU at about 29 percent of the vote, and AfD is second with 20 percent, in the exceptionally high turnout election. SPD is third with 16 percent and both they and AfD could provide the votes necessary to form a Government to CDU. Merz condemned calls from the United States officials and Elon Musk that German voters should support AfD. The right wing party enjoyed its best electoral result ever, winning most districts in eastern Germany and growing among young voters, as the country faces frequent Islamist terror attacks.

Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, whose VMRO-DPMNE party is in the same pan-European party as the CDU and CSU, congratulated to Merz on his victory.

This success confirms the trust the German citizens place in the leadership and the principles the CDU is based upon – stability, development and dedication to the values of European Christian Democracy. Let’s work together for the good and prosperity of our citizens. Europe calls for change, Mickoski said in his statement.