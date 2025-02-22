Mickoski at CPAC: we raise Macedonia’s voice with dignity

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that the goal of his CPAC address in Washington was to draw attention to the double standards that were enforced on Macedonia. Speaking to the major gathering of right wing leaders and opinion makers, that was dominated by President Trump and his administration officials and media supporters, Prime Minister Mickoski noted how European leaders objected to the speech of Vice President J.D. Vance in Munich as interference in their domestic affairs.

Some European politicians may be angry at me, but I think it was a very inspiring speech. What is important is that after the speech some of the audience criticized the speech and some of them said that that was a bit of interference into the domestic issues of the sovereign countries, because VP J.D. Vance flagged a lot of examples which are not aligned with the freedom of speech and common values. Again, I think he was right. Afterwards I had a panel myself, and I said that really that was a historical speech, with a lot of frank and straightforward talk. I don’t know whether the American people know that since the very beginning of our independence from the Yugoslav federation we had strategic milestones to become full fledged members of NATO and the EU. Prior to becoming NATO, we changed our flag, we changed our currency, we changed our Constitution and we changed our name. Because, some of our neighbors became members of NATO prior of us and they misused the veto to solve their bilateral demands. If this is not interference into domestic issues, then what is it?, Mickoski said, condemning the double standards in international politics.

In a social media post, Mickoski said that he wanted to make sure that Macedonia’s voice is heard loud and clear. “With dignity, without complexes, looking forward to the future”, the Prime Minister added.