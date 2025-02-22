 Skip to main content
23.02.2025
Kalajdziev: prosecutor Kocevski had poor results and so nobody is defending him

22.02.2025

State prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski did not deliver results and now no-one is defending his work, said criminal law professor Gordan Kalajdziev, asked about the on-going process in the Government to dismiss Kocevski.

Like Joveski, Kocevski had poor results and did not advance the work of the prosecution. The law on criminal procedures, adopted more than 10 years ago, created a new space for an active prosecution that was supposed to do research and have more control over the police. But, as it was before, the actual decisions about what will be processed were made by the police, Kalajdziev said.

