Chris Pavlovski: Mickoski is one of the best leaders in Europe

Rumble owner Chris Pavlovski praised Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski for his remarks at the CPAC conference in Washington, and also for how he did not try to denounce Vice President J.D. Vance.

The moderator, former Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland, said that at the Munich Security Conference held earlier this week, Mickoski was the only European leader who applauded Vance’s ground-breaking remarks. Mickoski responded by saying that, while some European leaders may get angry at him, he found Vance’s speech to be visionary.

One of the best leaders in Europe and one of the only guys clapping for J.D. Vance’s speech the other week in Germany. Macedonia has a bright future, said Pavlovski in a tweet.

The Rumble owner has become a major supporter of his native Macedonia, helping it build ties with the Trump administration.