With large majority, Parliament votes no confidence in five members of the Judicial Council

The Parliament today voted no confidence to five members of the Juidicial Council. Tanja Cacorova Ilievska, Milazim Mustafa, Pavlina Crvenkovska, Selim Ademi and Vesna Dameva all received over 70 votes of no confidence,.

The move was led by representatives from the ruling majority, as Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski insisted that only changes to the body that regulates the judiciary will help reverse its dismal standing in the public. The votes are not legally binding, and the members of the Judicial Council can choose to ignore them, but Mickoski believes that with this strong vote of no confidence, they should feel compelled to resign.

According to representatives from the majority in Parliament, the members of the Judicial Council have lost all legitimacy by neglecting their duties, undermined the independence of the judiciary and contributed to the fall of its perception in the public eye.

Member of Parliament Bojan Karapejovski cited the political background of the members of the Judicial Council. Cacorova, for example, represented the SDSM party in court and donated money to the party. SDSM representatives did not attend the session of Parliament, and neither did the two members of the Judicial Council who were discussed today – Cacorova and Mustafa. The votes for the other three were held yesterday afternoon.