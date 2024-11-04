Olivera Nikolova, one of the most well-known Macedonian female prose writers, has died aged 88.

Nikolova, whom many call the “mother of all Macedonian female writers”, marked Macedonian literature in the second half of the 20th and the beginning of the 21st century, so she can rightly be considered a literary bard whose works are and will be considered in the future as the peak of Macedonian contemporary literature.

This year, Macedonian ex-president Stevo Pendarovski awarded the Order of Merit to seven prominent artists, notable personalities, and creators of literature, theater, film and music.

Among them was Olivera Nikolova, who left a lasting mark in Macedonian literature.

The Ars Lamina publishing house, under its Ars Libris imprint, republished Nikolova’s complete works for adults in 2022. The books, which are part of the “Macedonian literary classics” edition, are in a new guise and with new afterwords by important Macedonian professors and writers.