Pianist Simon Trpceski performed at the Franz Liszt concert hall in Budapest, with the Symphony Orchestra of the Hungarian Radio. Macedonia’s best pianist performed Johannes Brahms’ Concert no. 2, one of his most complex.

I feel excellent. It was my honor to perform in the city where this work saw its world premiere. Budapest radiates art and music, and Hungary in general is a country with a rich cultural and historic tradition, Trpceski said.

He expressed his happiness to perform there while Hungary holds the rotating Presidency of the European Union, as part of the cultural exchange between Macedonia and Hungary.