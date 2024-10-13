Macedonia beat Armenia 2:0 in an away game today, and is on the verge of playing in the next stage of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The victory, that was due to goals from Miovski and Alimi, brings Macedonia in the B Group of the qualifiers. Even though the level of play was far from superior, Macedonia fans can be satisfied to see Miovski developing into a top scorer and that Dimitrievski at goal is able to keep the sheet clean.

Macedonia now faces two home games, against Letonia and the Faroe Islands, which should secure our first place in the group.