FC Vardar issued a statement from Hungarian businessman Atilla Bizhen Zhalili, who purchased 85 percent of Macedonia’s best known football club.

Our great experience in managing major football teams, and cooperation with dozens of well known clubs across Europe will ensure a fast financial and organizational consolidation and better results of Macedonia’s largest sports brand. In the past several years our focus was to expand our business by adding a club from Central Europe or the Balkans. We had several options, but thanks to the persistence and the arguments presented by Milenko Nedelkovski, we decided on Macedonia’s largest sports brand. Let’s make Vardar great again, the new owner said in his statement.