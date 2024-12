Sport

Albanian flags only during the welcoming ceremony for Nedim Bajrami’s father in Tetovo

Tetovo Mayor Bilal Kasami welcomed Shuip Bajrami, father of the Albanian football star Nedim Bajrami today. During the meeting, the Mayor had only the Albanian flag displayed in his office. “Tetovo and all Albanians are proud of Nedim and his performance in the Albanian team”, Kasami said.