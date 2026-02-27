Albanian President Begaj visits Macedonia

Albanian President Bajram Begaj is visiting Macedonia. Today he met with President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, Parliament Speaker Afrim Gashi and other state officials.

In her remarks after the meeting, President Siljanovska welcomed the progress Albania and Montenegro are achieving in their EU integration and urged for an end to the bilateral disputes that are blocking Macedonia’s integration.

We are, of course, firmly committed to EU membership. This is achieved through reforms, the rule of law, fight against corruption and strengthening of the democratic institutions. I want to point out that bilateralization of the EU integration will not remain a sole example and that the EU member states need to seriously act against it, prevent it and know that including national identity issues and historic issues will only complicate the accession process of countries that naturally, geographically, historically and culturally belong to the EU, said President Siljanovska.

Prime Minister Mickoski said that he discussed bilateral cooperation, advancing the regional cooperation and the joint EU integration with the guest from Albania. “We emphasized the importance of maintaining stability and partnership between our two countries, in the interest of our citizens”, said the office of the Prime Minister.