 Skip to main content
03.08.2025
Republika English Latest news
Sunday, 3 August 2025

Hungary will not recognize the verdict against Milorad Dodik

Balkans

02.08.2025

After a Bosnian court confirmed a sentence for Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska, to a year in prison, Hungary reacted with condemnation.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that it is unacceptable that an elected political leader is sentenced and ordered to a six month ban from politics, in a process initiated by an international overseer of Bosnian politics. Orban added that Hungary will not recognize the sentence against Dodik, who was sentenced for failing to uphold orders from the high representative Christian Schmidt.

The Republic of Serbia also said that it will not arrest Dodik if he comes on its territory.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 01.08.2025
Macedonia marks Ilinden
Economy  | 31.07.2025
Economic indicators point to a 3.5 – 4 percent growth rate by the end of the year
Macedonia  | 30.07.2025
Government bans access to dozens of online gambling sites