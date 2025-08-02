Hungary will not recognize the verdict against Milorad Dodik

After a Bosnian court confirmed a sentence for Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska, to a year in prison, Hungary reacted with condemnation.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that it is unacceptable that an elected political leader is sentenced and ordered to a six month ban from politics, in a process initiated by an international overseer of Bosnian politics. Orban added that Hungary will not recognize the sentence against Dodik, who was sentenced for failing to uphold orders from the high representative Christian Schmidt.

The Republic of Serbia also said that it will not arrest Dodik if he comes on its territory.