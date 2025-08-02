Mickoski: Ilinden is the foundation of our modern statehood

Ilinden unites us around the idea of a country that overcomes our divisions. Let’s draw strength from our history and transform it into future, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in his statement congratulating the citizens on Macedonia’s highest holiday. The Prime Minister honored the holiday in Skopje, visiting the monuments to Nikola Karev, Metodija Andonov – Cento and the ASNOM assembly.

This day reminds us of the sacrifice endured by the past generations so that the current generation can have what we have now – a free, independent state of Macedonia. Their sacrifice should remind us of the country we need to leave for our posterity, a country of happy citizens, a prosperous country, a fatherland for all, Mickoski said.

Traditionally, the Prime Minister also visited the village of Tasmarunistа, near Struga, which was the site of one of the bigger battles of the 1903 Ilinden uprising.