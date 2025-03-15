 Skip to main content
15.03.2025
Republika English Latest news
Saturday, 15 March 2025

Large gathering in Belgrade in anticipation of Saturday’s protest

Balkans

15.03.2025

Tens of thousands of protesters are gathering in the streets of Belgrade after long marches across the country, preparing for a major showdown tomorrow.

President Aleksandar Vucic has accused the protesters of planning major disturbances in the city and is also gathering supporters. A number of opposition organizers were arrested after a recording of one of their meetings showed them discussing the prospect of sparking a civil war in the country.

In an interview with Donald Trump Jr., President Vucic said that this is a colored revolution attempt against the Government of Serbia, prepared and funded from outside of the country.

Related Articles

Culture  | 13.03.2025
Placido Domingo will perform in Skopje
Macedonia  | 12.03.2025
Disturbing day in court as member of Palevski’s group testified about the murders he carried out
Macedonia  | 10.03.2025
DUI keeps the Parliament Welfare Commission blocked in an attempt to cause ethnic tensions