Large gathering in Belgrade in anticipation of Saturday’s protest

Tens of thousands of protesters are gathering in the streets of Belgrade after long marches across the country, preparing for a major showdown tomorrow.

President Aleksandar Vucic has accused the protesters of planning major disturbances in the city and is also gathering supporters. A number of opposition organizers were arrested after a recording of one of their meetings showed them discussing the prospect of sparking a civil war in the country.

In an interview with Donald Trump Jr., President Vucic said that this is a colored revolution attempt against the Government of Serbia, prepared and funded from outside of the country.