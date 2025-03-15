Mickoski: we are not giving up on our EU path

We are not giving up on unblocking our EU path, because EU membership is our future, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

Despite the enormous concessions we made, our country is still stuck in teh same place it was 25 years ago, over a bilateral issue. Now those in Brussels need to look inside, and tell us whether they really want this region and this small country in the EU, said Prime Minister Mickoski.

He added that opening the EU path is his personal priority, as it is something that affects our children. “We will fight to overcome the obstructions who have nothing to do with the European values. We will fight. There is no deadline to this fight. So long as there is a clear EU perspective, we will negotiate and strive to unblock the process”, Mickoski added.