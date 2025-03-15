 Skip to main content
16.03.2025
VMRO-DPMNE: prosecutors who defended the oil mafia should bear responsibility

15.03.2025

The judicial system, under influence of SDSM and DUI, protects the officials of their parties and the business groups linked to them, said VMRO-DPMNE, in a statement over the major oil import scandal.

A group of importers and officials of the ESM state owned energy company were charged with importing over 160 million EUR worth of dangerous oil that did not meet environmental standards, but was never the less burnt in the Negotino energy plant. Still, prosecutors and judges tried to have the key suspect Asmir Jahoski allowed into house arrest – the decision was reversed only after public outrage and the son of powerful DUI member of Parliament Ismail Jahoski is now in detention.

This mafia group was importing cancer inducing oil and endangered the health of our citizens, while lining its pockets. This link between politics, business and the judiciary deeply undermined the faith in the judiciary, which polls place at just 2 percent. Laws must apply equally to all, and the prosecutors who defend criminals should bear responsibility, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.

