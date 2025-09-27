 Skip to main content
28.09.2025
Skopje: church torn down by the Communists and opposed by the Colored Revolution activists opens on Sunday

27.09.2025

The church St. Konstantin and Elena will open tomorrow. The Christian Orthodox temple was originally built in downtown Skopje before and during the First World War, but was badly damaged in the 1963 earthquake.

The Communist authorities had the church demolished during the construction of the GTC shopping center.

Attempts to rebuild the church at roughly the original location, at what is now the main Skopje square, were bitterly protested by both left wing and Muslim groups and were part of the run up to the Colored Revolution. A new location, on Macedonia Street, close to the memorial home to Mother Teresa, was chosen. But construction stopped during the Zaev regime, who obstructed the work.

