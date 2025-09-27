Poll: Mickoski and VMRO-DPMNE have overwhelming lead, Filipce is down to third place

A poll conducted by Market Vision for the MKD.mk news site, shows that VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski is by far the most popular politician in the country, supported by 25.3 percent of the population. Venko Filipce from SDSM, who aspires to be the opposition leader, is far behind with just 4.8 percent of the total support, and DUI’s Ali Ahmeti is actually ahead of Filipce with 6.3 percent.

Other party leaders on the list include Dimitar Apasiev (3.2%), Maksim Dimitrievski (2.2%) and Izet Mexhiti (2.1%).

According to the poll, that included 1,200 citizens and was conducted in mid September, 64.4 percent intend to vote in the coming local elections, and 23 percent haven’t decided yet. 43.4 percent expect that a party of the ruling coalition, led by VMRO-DPMNE, will win in their municipality, while just 16.8 percent expect an opposition victory (SDSM or DUI).

22.9 percent have opted for VMRO-DPMNE, 6 percent for DUI and 5.9 percent for SDSM. Levica could challenge SDSM for the second place in some municipalities, as it ranks at 3.3 percent.

Nearly twice more citizens (41.9 percent) believe that former leader Zoran Zaev still controls the SDSM party through its leader Filipce, while 21.3 percent believe this is not true.